Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $25,941,773.14. Insiders sold a total of 506,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,136,675 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $141.76 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

