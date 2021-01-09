Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $37.05 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $60,175.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at $368,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,779 shares of company stock valued at $746,959. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 369,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,139. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $487.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

