Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.97

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 724660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,779 shares of company stock worth $746,959. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

