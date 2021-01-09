Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Raised to C$2.45

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

