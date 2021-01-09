GridCoin Market Cap Hits $3.66 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

