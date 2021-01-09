Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Gritstone Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.