Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 12,236 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

