Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

GNTY opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $50,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,600 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 73.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

