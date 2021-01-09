Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.67

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 700935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Guess’ by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

