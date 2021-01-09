GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.97 and last traded at $125.78. Approximately 337,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 411,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

GWPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

