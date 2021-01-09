GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) Insider Gary Lyons Sells 925,752 Shares

GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) (ASX:GWR) insider Gary Lyons sold 925,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total transaction of A$287,908.87 ($205,649.19).

Gary Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gary Lyons sold 1,750,000 shares of GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$442,750.00 ($316,250.00).

GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) Company Profile

GWR Group Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mining projects in Australia. The company explores for iron ore, gold, and tungsten, as well as gypsum, and lithium/tantalum/berylium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Wiluna West Gold and Iron projects located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Golden West Resources Limited and changed its name to GWR Group Limited in December 2013.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWR Group Limited (GWR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.