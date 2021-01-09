GXChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.45 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. GXChain has a market cap of $24.05 million and $11.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,892,596 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.