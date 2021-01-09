HackenAI Achieves Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00106114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.55 or 0.00705811 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00052240 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI.

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

