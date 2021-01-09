Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 4,763,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,732,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 812,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,918,988 shares of company stock worth $15,285,531. Corporate insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

