Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.