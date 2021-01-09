Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hang Seng Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hang Seng Bank in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

