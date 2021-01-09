HC Wainwright Lowers Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $3.30

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.30 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

