Head to Head Analysis: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Company Management has a beta of 5.59, suggesting that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and Public Company Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 3 0 3.00 Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $163.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.37%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and Public Company Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.70 $216.73 million $5.80 19.33 Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and Public Company Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

