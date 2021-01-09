Head-To-Head Analysis: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 3.79, indicating that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nabors Industries and Parker Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.16 -$702.89 million ($66.00) -1.03 Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A

Parker Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nabors Industries and Parker Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 11 7 0 0 1.39 Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $51.77, suggesting a potential downside of 24.18%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Parker Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Parker Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -39.93% -27.82% -7.34% Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Parker Drilling on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software. Its drilling tools include Acculine MWD tool for well-site handling; AccuSteer tool for downhole drilling dynamics measurements, and annular and bore pressure applications; and AccuMP MWD tool that provides accurate survey, gamma, and continuous inclination data; In addition, the company offers AccuWave, an electromagnetic MWD system for use in various drilling fluid environments; Navigator collaborative guidance and advisory platform that delivers automated directional drilling information and instructions; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; and REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2019, the company marketed approximately 366 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 16 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

