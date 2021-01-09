Head to Head Analysis: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Pharmaceuticals -351.69% -1,144.30% -169.57% Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Pharmaceuticals and Coherus BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Pharmaceuticals $3.61 million 5.89 -$16.46 million ($0.72) -4.50 Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 3.68 $89.83 million $1.23 14.78

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Titan Pharmaceuticals and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Titan Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.93%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its product candidates include CHS-1420, an adalimumab (Humira) biosimilar candidate and CHS-0214, an etanercept (Enbrel) biosimilar candidate, which have completed Phase III clinical study for treating psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. The company is also developing ranibizumab (Lucentis), an ophthalmology biosimilar candidate; CHS-2020, an aflibercept (Eylea) biosimilar candidate; and CHS-131, a small-molecule drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions, as well as bevacizumab (Avastin), an oncology biosimilar candidate. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

