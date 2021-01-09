Head-To-Head Comparison: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -19.41% -7.46% -2.45% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.56 -$10.25 million ($2.40) -5.66 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.27 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fang has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fang and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Fang on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

