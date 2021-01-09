Head-To-Head Contrast: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fastly and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 45.06 -$51.55 million ($0.70) -126.03 ShotSpotter $40.75 million 12.37 $1.80 million $0.15 293.67

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fastly and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 5 5 3 0 1.85 ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $71.92, indicating a potential downside of 18.47%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $33.86, indicating a potential downside of 23.14%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -24.07% -14.37% -12.13% ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Fastly on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery. As of December 31, 2019, the company's edge network spans 68 points-of-presence worldwide. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial technology services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

