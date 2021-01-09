Head to Head Contrast: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) vs. Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Seadrill Partners (OTCMKTS:SDLPF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 7.04, indicating that its share price is 604% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill Partners has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $203.60 million 0.12 -$60.79 million ($4.80) -0.79 Seadrill Partners $750.00 million 0.00 -$92.90 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Contract Drilling and Seadrill Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 5 0 0 2.00 Seadrill Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 207.02%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Seadrill Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -76.74% -14.59% -9.27% Seadrill Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Seadrill Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 29 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and tender rigs in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Gabon, Myanmar, Nigeria, Indonesia, and internationally. The company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates a fleet of 11 drilling units, including 4 drillships, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 3 tender rigs. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On December 1, 2020, Seadrill Partners LLC, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

