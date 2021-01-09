Head to Head Contrast: KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $6.51 billion 8.34 -$309.06 million N/A N/A Novation Companies $63.47 million 0.09 -$10.23 million N/A N/A

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KE and Novation Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 1 4 3 0 2.25 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE presently has a consensus price target of $49.30, indicating a potential downside of 24.48%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Novation Companies -16.63% N/A -31.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KE beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

