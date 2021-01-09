Head-To-Head Contrast: The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60% Nexstar Media Group 13.27% 25.99% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The E.W. Scripps and Nexstar Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The E.W. Scripps 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nexstar Media Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

The E.W. Scripps presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.69%. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus price target of $121.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.42%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The E.W. Scripps and Nexstar Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.90 -$18.38 million $0.05 312.60 Nexstar Media Group $3.04 billion 1.64 $230.26 million $5.04 22.48

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than The E.W. Scripps. Nexstar Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The E.W. Scripps pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nexstar Media Group pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats The E.W. Scripps on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. It operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned by independent third parties; and owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 197 television stations in 115 markets in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It also offers digital publishing and content management platform, digital video advertising platform, social media advertising platform, and other digital media solutions to media publishers and advertisers, as well as owns WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MNTV and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.