Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

HCSG stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

