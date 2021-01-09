HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

HQY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,505.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,681. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

