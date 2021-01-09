HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.96 ($76.43).

ETR:HEI traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €67.72 ($79.67). 854,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1 year high of €66.68 ($78.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

