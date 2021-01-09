Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

