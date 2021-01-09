Hellenic Coin Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and $197,918.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00444572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 330.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

