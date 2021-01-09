HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised HelloFresh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

