Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.60 million, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 67.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.