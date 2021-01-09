Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock worth $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

