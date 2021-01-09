Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $38.80 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $152.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.03 million to $153.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $141.71 million to $159.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $572.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

