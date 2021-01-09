Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 178,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.