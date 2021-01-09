Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres Sells 3,571 Shares of Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

