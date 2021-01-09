HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

