HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

