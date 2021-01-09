HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $491,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

