HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of HCI Group worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $3,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE HCI opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $427.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $62.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

HCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.