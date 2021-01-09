HGK Asset Management Inc. Makes New $607,000 Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 17.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 293.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 410.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 447,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.