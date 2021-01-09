Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $2.09 million and $972.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00716417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00220837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00052280 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

