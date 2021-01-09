HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

