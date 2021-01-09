Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

