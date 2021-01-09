Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.86. 961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.50.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.76 million.

