Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) Shares Gap Down to $77.70

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.70, but opened at $74.10. Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 51,960 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.22. The company has a market capitalization of £91.89 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Hostelworld Group plc (HSW.L) (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

