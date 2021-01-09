Huami (NYSE:HMI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Huami from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE HMI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $817.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huami by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huami by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huami in the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huami by 227.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

