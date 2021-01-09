Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HMI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of HMI stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Huami has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $817.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huami by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huami by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huami by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Huami by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

