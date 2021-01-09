Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. 179,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,243,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

