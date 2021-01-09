Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of HGEN opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 133,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

